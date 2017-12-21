These Limited-Edition ‘Lux’ Adidas Ultra Boosts Are Available Right Now

When European sneaker purveyors — and New York newcomers — Sneakersnstuff teamed up with North Carolina’s Social Status for an Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration in February, the sneakers were met with enthusiasm by fans and secondary-market hawkers alike.

However, there’s an untold story behind the collaboration. Involves a scrapped sample style that has only recently turned up at retail and lacks the co-branding found on February’s release.

Although both Sneakersnstuff and Social Status worked on what would become the Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost “Lux,” a different style was decided upon, and the cream-colored “Lux” look has now been released without any official ties to either store.

“The hype was real when we released our collaboration earlier this year with our friends from Social Status as part of the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange program,” Sneakersnstuff said in a press release. “Only a few people know that the upcoming Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost ‘Lux’ is in fact a bonus track of the Ultra Boost by Sneakersnstuff and Social Status. Designing a shoe for Adidas is a huge privilege for us, and it involves more steps than you could imagine. From mind-mapping ideas around the theme of the shoe to the colorway and material searches, everything is constantly evolving.”

The good news is that the lack of collaboration designation has allowed this “Lux” look to linger on shelves. The neutral-colored kicks are available now from Sneakersnstuff for $199, but they won’t last long.

Adidas Ultra Boost ‘Lux’ Sneakersnstuff

Adidas Ultra Boost ‘Lux’ lateral side. Sneakersnstuff

Adidas Ultra Boost ‘Lux’ heel detail. Sneakersnstuff

