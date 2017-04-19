This Is a Reebok Collab You Probably Didn’t See Coming

The Les Mills x Reebok Hayasu. Reebok

In recent years, Reebok has had a number of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Bape and rapper Kendrick Lamar. But one of the brand’s latest drops is a change of pace, serving as a reminder of Reebok’s roots in fitness.

The Les Mills x Reebok Hayasu isn’t your ordinary training sneaker — it’s actually a dance shoe. In collaboration with studio fitness brand Les Mills, this Reebok Hayasu features a black mesh upper with a gray heather neoprene bootie.

The heel of the Les Mills x Reebok Hayasu. Reebok

Additional comfort is provided by a white 3D Ultralite foam sole and a removable, molded Ortholite insole.

The relationship between Les Mills and Reebok began in 2013. “Reebok’s exciting new partnership with Les Mills aims to redefine the studio category whilst celebrating Reebok’s history in group fitness,” said Barbara Ebersberger, vice president of product marketing at Reebok.

Inline Reebok Hayasu styles are priced at $89.99, but this collaboration sees a slight increase to $99.99. It’s available now from reebok.com and select retailers.

The outsole of the Les Mills x Reebok Hayasu. Reebok

