LeBron James Had a Record-Setting Game 4 of the NBA Finals in These Nikes

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. AP Images

The Golden State Warriors didn’t get the NBA Finals sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers they were hoping for.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the wire-to-wire NBA Finals Game 4 win over their Western Conference foe on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

For James, it was a record-setting night.

While wearing the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11, James became the all-time leader in NBA Finals triple-doubles in the fourth quarter with nine, passing basketball icon Magic Johnson, who had eight in his legendary career. In the 137-116 win, James scored 31 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Irving, in a red and gold player’s edition of his Nike Kyrie 3 signature shoe, dropped 40 points in the win. The All-Star guard led all Cleveland scorers.

Kyrie Irving in a Nike Kyrie 3 PE. AP Images

The Cavs’ first-half performance set the tone for Friday night’s game. Cleveland set a pair of team records, including the most points scored in a half in the NBA Finals with 86, and the most points in a Finals quarter with 49 in the first.

Also in the first quarter, James passed Michael Jordan in all-time NBA Finals scoring. James is now No. 3 on the list.

LeBron James in the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11. REX Shutterstock

Stephen Curry, in a black and gold pair of his Under Armour Curry 4 sneaker, was cold for the Warriors in Game 4. The sharpshooter was held to 14 points, including shooting 2-of-9 from three-point range. Kevin Durant, in the Nike KD10, scored 35 points in the loss.

Kevin Durant (left) in the Nike KD10 with Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 4. AP Images

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Monday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The TV broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

