LeBron James Slams President Trump’s Immigration Ban

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. AP Images.

More public opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban surfaced today. The latest to speak out is NBA star LeBron James.

The Nike athlete and three-time NBA champion, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, stated he disagreed with Trump’s executive order that bars travel from seven countries with Muslim ties into the U.S.

“I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people,” James told the publication. “I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it.”

Prior to Trump taking office, James was a vocal supporter of his main opponent in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton. The basketball icon has also refused to stay in Trump’s hotels this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers standout is no stranger to vocalizing his opinions on societal issues. In July, James — along with fellow basketball pros Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade — took to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles stage during the ESPYs to address racial profiling by law enforcement. The comments come after a string of police shootings across America.

“We all feel helpless and frustrated by the violence. We do. But that’s not acceptable,” James said. “It’s time to look in the mirror and ask ourselves what are we doing to create change. It’s not about being a role model. It’s not about our responsibility to the tradition of activism.”

The basketball player continued, “Let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves. It’s for these issues. Speak up. Use our influence. And renounce all violence. And most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them.”