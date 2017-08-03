LeBron James Says His Next Nike LeBron 15 Signature Sneakers Are Coming Soon

LeBron James Tony Dejak/AP/Rex Shutterstock

It hasn’t been long since Nike released LeBron James’ 14th signature sneaker, the LeBron 14, in January. But the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is already looking toward the future, hinting at what’s next from his eponymous footwear line.

Responding to a tweet Wednesday, James assured fans that there’s more to come from the Nike LeBron range, adding that the LeBron 15 is “coming soon.”

No further details were added, but there’s plenty of recent James-endorsed footwear readers can shop now. Nike released the Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 in May, and several styles are currently discounted on the brand’s e-commerce site at $109.97 from their original retail price of $130. Meanwhile, there are also numerous makeups of the LeBron 14 on sale.

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11, $130 on sale for $109.97; nike.com

Nike LeBron 14, $175 on sale for $139.97; nike.com

Last season, James alternated between his mainline LeBron 14 model and the takedown Zoom Soldier.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 14. AP/Rex Shutterstock

FN will update with more details and release information on the Nike LeBron 15 as they’re made available.

