LeBron James’ Rookie Sneakers From 2004 Are Coming Back This Month

LeBron James during a 2004 NBA game. AP

LeBron James’ rookie-year sneakers are returning soon in an original colorway that hasn’t been released for more than a decade.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation’s 2017 return will finish off strong with the return of a black-based style first seen in 2004.

This OG style includes a black leather and mesh upper with tumbled leather details at the toe and tongue. Red accents highlight the tongue logo, Swoosh outline and midsole grooves.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation, a revival of LeBron James’ first signature sneaker. Nike

The colorway saw a fair share of action during James’ debut season, and the style was often worn by the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year winner during Cleveland Cavaliers road games.

After releases this year in an original “First Game” and then a white-black colorway and a new “Vachetta Tan” style, the sneaker’s 2017 retro run will conclude with the limited-edition launch.

The Air Zoom Generation in black, red and white will be released on Dec. 28 for $175 at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Watch a clip of James in action while wearing the Air Zoom Generation colorway in 2004 below.