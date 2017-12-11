LeBron James’ Rookie Sneakers From 2004 Are Coming Back This Month

LeBron James
LeBron James during a 2004 NBA game.
AP

LeBron James’ rookie-year sneakers are returning soon in an original colorway that hasn’t been released for more than a decade.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation’s 2017 return will finish off strong with the return of a black-based style first seen in 2004.

This OG style includes a black leather and mesh upper with tumbled leather details at the toe and tongue. Red accents highlight the tongue logo, Swoosh outline and midsole grooves.

Nike Air Zoom Generation The Nike Air Zoom Generation, a revival of LeBron James’ first signature sneaker. Nike

The colorway saw a fair share of action during James’ debut season, and the style was often worn by the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year winner during Cleveland Cavaliers road games.

After releases this year in an original “First Game” and then a white-black colorway and a new “Vachetta Tan” style, the sneaker’s 2017 retro run will conclude with the limited-edition launch.

The Air Zoom Generation in black, red and white will be released on Dec. 28 for $175 at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Watch a clip of James in action while wearing the Air Zoom Generation colorway in 2004 below.

