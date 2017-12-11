LeBron James’ Rookie Sneakers From 2004 Are Coming Back This Month

LeBron James’ rookie-year sneakers are returning soon in an original colorway that hasn’t been released for more than a decade.
The Nike Air Zoom Generation’s 2017 return will finish off strong with the return of a black-based style first seen in 2004.
This OG style includes a black leather and mesh upper with tumbled leather details at the toe and tongue. Red accents highlight the tongue logo, Swoosh outline and midsole grooves.
The colorway saw a fair share of action during James’ debut season, and the style was often worn by the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year winner during Cleveland Cavaliers road games.
After releases this year in an original “First Game” and then a white-black colorway and a new “Vachetta Tan” style, the sneaker’s 2017 retro run will conclude with the limited-edition launch.
The Air Zoom Generation in black, red and white will be released on Dec. 28 for $175 at select Nike Sportswear retailers.
Watch a clip of James in action while wearing the Air Zoom Generation colorway in 2004 below.
