LeBron James Got His Own Custom ‘Air LeBron’ Off-White x Air Jordans From Virgil Abloh

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks with an official after a foul call. Rex Shutterstock

Taking to the NBA hardwood on Christmas Day against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James seized the spotlight and wore his new “Rose Gold” Kith x Nike LeBron Performance 15 sneakers. But the primetime slot and high profile collaboration aren’t King James’ only cause for celebration this week.

Adding to his holiday spoils, the rapper was also gifted a customized pair of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1, which was honored by FN at the 2017 Shoe of the Year at November’s Footwear News Achievement Awards.

James’ personalized pair features “Air James” text scrawled by Abloh on the midsole of the right shoe.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 is no longer available at retail, but can be purchased on the secondary market now with prices beginning around $1,500 from stadiumgoods.com.

Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection was released in November and also featured the Air Force 1, Air Max 90, Air Max 97, Air Presto Air VaporMax, Blazer, Hyperdunk and Zoom Fly. The tenth sneaker, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, will be released next year.

There are more Off-White x Nike releases reportedly coming in 2018, including a new installment of the Air Jordan 1. However, Abloh recently took to the comments section of several Instagram posts to call out fake colorways of the shoe, including one look in a white-based shade.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten.” Nike

