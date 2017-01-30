LeBron James Fan Treks More Than Two Hours to Buy Star’s Sold-Out Nikes

Nike LeBron 14 "Out of Nowhere." Nike

Nike turned the LeBron 14 “Out of Nowhere” nickname into a reality on Saturday with a limited-edition drop of LeBron James’ new signature sneaker.

The debut Nike LeBron 14 colorway, which was first seen on James’ feet during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors, was released Saturday at only two Foot Locker locations nationwide.

This meant that options were slim unless sneakerheads were willing to take a chance at buying the shoes online or lucky enough to live near another retailer that stocked the shoes.

One fan from Detroit didn’t want to risk coming out empty-handed, so he made the two-and-a-half hour trek from his hometown to Cleveland’s Southpark Mall.

“Heard last minute that the #nike #lebron14 was dropping a very limited amount of shoes in only 2 #footlocker in the whole world, so I took a spur of the moment #roadtrip to be apart of history,” @novramusic wrote on Instagram alongside images of the release.

The fans’ Instagram post caught the attention of James, who shared a screenshot and added a caption: “Wow. I’m humbled that you guys would go that far out of your way to buy a pair of 14s. Your passion and loyalty are what drive me and enable me to be who I am.”

Along with the scattered in-store launch, the Nike Lebron 14 “Out of Nowhere” was released on nike.com Saturday for $175. Next up for the sneaker is a “Black Ice” color way, arriving Feb. 10 with wider availability.

The Nike LeBron 14 “Black Ice,” aka “Chase Down.” Nike

