LeBron James Takes a Dig at Donald Trump With Black & White ‘Equality’ Sneakers

A look at LeBron James' black and white "Equality" sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

LeBron James made a bold political statement in mismatched black and white Nike LeBron 15 sneakers emblazoned with the word “Equality,” using his footwear on the court to express his disapproval of President Donald Trump.

LeBron James shoots the ball while wearing his “Equality” sneakers on Dec. 18. Rex Shutterstock

“Well, being, obviously we all know where we are, and we know who is at the helm here, and we’re not going to let one person dictate us, us as Americans, how beautiful and powerful we are as a people,” James said of his shoe choice following the game, according to Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post. “Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding how powerful we are as men and women, black or white or Hispanic.”

LeBron James on his shoes: "Obviously we all know where we are, and we know who is at the helm here."

Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 18, 2017

The NBA player has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the 2016 campaign period, when he endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency. Since, James has made headlines for his words against the president — such as when he targeted Trump on Twitter following the president’s announcement that Stephen Curry was uninvited from the White House.

James sported an all-black version of the sneaker in October, when fans speculated whether the Cleveland Cavalier was making a political statement by choosing the shoes.

Some fans stood in support of James’ political statement, expressing their admiration for the player’s bold footwear choice on social media.

Okay Lebron is officially the goat for bringing out those equality sneakers

Still, others argued that it was ironic for the basketball star to be standing for equality when he makes millions of dollars each year and the sneakers themselves run a high sum.

He talks about equality while living in gated community and pimping his $150+ sneakers. Gtfoh

Those "Equality" sneakers probably cost more than I make in several months.

James put up an impressive performance in the new sneakers, posting a triple-double for the third straight game as the Cavs defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 106-99.

The NBA star has yet to play another game since he wore the sneakers, but the Cavs go back on the court tonight, when they’ll square off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

