LeBron James Debuts Never-Before-Seen Nike LeBron 15 Sneakers Coming Out Soon

LeBron James during a November game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron James’ 15th Nike signature sneaker could end up being his most versatile yet. The NBA superstar shared a look at a previously unseen lifestyle colorway of his namesake kicks that proves they look great even when they’re not on the court.

The LeBron 15 lifestyle look is deceptively detailed, with a tonal white upper that reveals a number of intricate designs across its Battleknit upper.

The shoe features embroidery in a floral pattern and forgoes the laces found on the standard LeBron 15 for a strap that reads “Long live the king,” and there is a gold zipper closure on its medial side.

Nike LeBron 15 “Long Live the King.” Instagram: @kingjames

Although James’ Instagram share didn’t mention a connection to Ronnie Fieg’s Kith brand, there’s a chance that FN’s 2017 Collaborator of the Year could have a hand in this design.

During a November interview with The New York Times, Fieg revealed that Kith would be releasing a Nike LeBron 15 sneaker collaboration on Dec. 30. The description provided matches up with the images shared by James, but it’s not yet clear if this white-based colorway is part of the Kith collab.

While we await more details on this lifestyle version, readers can shop the original LeBron 15 now for $185 from nike.com.

Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes.” Nike

Another look at the Nike LeBron 15 “Long Live the King.” Instagram: @kingjames

Want more?

The 5 Best Basketball Shoes Out Now

College Student’s Viral Sneaker Gift Is Winning Over the Internet

Heartwarming Video of Homeless Vet Receiving New Adidas Sneakers Goes Viral