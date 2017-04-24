Why Nike’s LeBron James Is Having A Very Good Week

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 14. AP

NBA superstar LeBron James put on another dominating show last night, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers close out the Indiana Pacers in four-straight games.

James, who has a lifetime contract with Nike, had a stellar performance that led him one step closer to being in contention for the season’s Most Valuable Player. (James is often overshadowed in MVP talks, thanks to strong performances throughout the season by Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard.)

In 45 minutes of playing time, James scored 33 points, had 10 rebounds and one of the game’s best-timed blocks.

The 106-102 victory also gave the forward his 21st consecutive first-round post-season win.

The standout night comes on the heels of James last week being named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In Time’s write up of James, the publication said he is “proof that talent combined with passion, tenacity and decency can reinvent the possible.”

The Cavaliers await the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. That series is tied 2-2.

