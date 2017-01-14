LeBron 14 ‘Out of Nowhere’ Launches With ‘Cavs Court SPO’ Rare Merch on StockX

Cavs Championship Court SPO launches on StockX. Courtesy of StockX.

Indeed, “Out of Nowhere,” kicks by LeBron James that celebrate Cleveland’s first NBA title will hit the resale market for a good cause.

The hotly anticipated sneaker release was announced Friday as part of new offerings by StockX, an online trading platform. It’s the first time Nike has released a shoe directly onto a resale marketplace.

LeBron 14 “Out of Nowhere.” Courtesy of StockX.

Consumers will be allowed to bid on the sneakers and the companion Cleveland Cavaliers merchandise packages through the “Cavs Court SPO.” Other items associated with the offer that are up for bids include a commemorative sneaker box from the hardwood of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-2016 championship season and a team-issued Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship ring. Also available for bidding is the Air Zoom Generation sneaker, along with similar swag.

In total, 46 pairs of the kicks are available through the packages.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Cavaliers Youth Foundation.

Pre-bidding launched Friday and ends on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. After SPO purchases are confirmed, buyers will able to resell the merchandise through the online bid/sell platform.

StockX CEO and co-founder Josh Luber said the digital marketplace community that he launched last February offers a “unique form of commerce” for sneakerheads. “There is no better way to continue that mission than by launching our first sneaker SPO featuring a Nike product and commemorating perhaps the greatest championship run in NBA history,” he added.