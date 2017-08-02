LaVar Ball Wants to Play Michael Jordan One-on-One on Pay-Per-View — With One Arm

Lavar Ball (left) and Michael Jordan AP Images/Rex Shutterstock

The LaVar Ball versus Michael Jordan saga continues to entertain, with Ball’s latest stunt being a direct challenge to face the NBA icon on pay-per-view.

The back-and-forth barbs were reignited Monday during a question-and-answer session at Jordan’s Flight School basketball camp in Santa Barbara, Calif.

“I was waiting for this question, I figured I was going to get this question,” Jordan says in the clip, which was uploaded by Bay Area HQ. “What is my take on LaVar Ball and his kids? Every parent is very proud of their kids. I don’t discourage that … But I would say if I had to sit down and talk to him right now, if he was here, I’d tell him to shut up and let the kids play.”

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?,” Jordan said when asked about a potential one-on-one matchup. “I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Of course, Jordan’s comments raised the ire of Ball, who responded by challenging Jordan to a one-on-one game, upping the ante by offering to play with one arm. “Has to be on Pay-Per-View. Let’s make it happen. YOU WON’T” reads a tweet from the official Big Baller Brand account.

Michael, you vs Lavar | 1 v 1 | you with 1 leg, Lavar with 1 arm. Has to be on Pay-Per-View. Let's make it happen. YOU WON'T. pic.twitter.com/F5jw4Fu1l5 — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 1, 2017

In related news, Ball found himself at the center of controversy Friday after he allegedly demanded that Adidas remove a female referee from an AAU basketball game, threatening to pull his team from the game if the brand didn’t comply. The referee was replaced, and Adidas later issued an apology in an official statement.

“The referee substitutions made during our tournament last week are not in line with our company values. It was the wrong decision,” Adidas public relations manager Madeline Breskin said.

Want more?

Lonzo Ball Says His Shoe Choices Are Fuel for Bidding War

Lonzo Ball Ditched His Big Baller Brand Sneakers for Nikes & Had His Best Game Yet

People Waited in Line for Over 5 Hours to Meet Lonzo Ball