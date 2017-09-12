LaVar Ball Says He’s Going to Make His Own $1,500 Big Baller Brand Sneakers

LaVar Ball (center) AP/Rex Shutterstock

LaVar Ball has earned a reputation for making outlandish statements in the media, but his latest remark could be one of his most surprising claims yet.

During a live question and answer session with fans on Facebook Sunday, Ball was asked about the possibility of following in the footsteps of his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, and getting his own signature Big Baller Brand sneaker.

“How about I give you the name of the shoe? I just don’t know when I’m coming out with it yet,” Ball said. “The LaVariccis … But I will give you a tip, make sure you save your money, ‘cause they’re going to be $1,500 or more. ‘Cause I’m going to design them and they’re going to be fly.”

While a $1,500 signature sneaker for someone who’s never played a professional sport may sound far-fetched, we wouldn’t put it past Big Baller Brand to turn the proclamation into a reality.

Lonzo’s ZO2 sneakers retail at $495, while LaMelo’s just-released Melo Ball 1 is priced at $395.

Want more?

Stephon Marbury Calls Out Big Baller Brand for ‘Brainless’ $400 Lonzo Ball Shoes

LaVar Ball’s Son, Who Is in High School, Just Got a Signature Big Baller Brand Sneaker

LaVar Ball Wants to Play Michael Jordan One-on-One on Pay-Per-View — With One Arm