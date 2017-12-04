LaVar Ball Is Removing His Son, LiAngelo, From UCLA

LiAngelo Ball, formerly a UCLA basketball player. Rex Shutterstock

LaVar Ball is notorious to doing things his way. And his latest move has him pulling another one of his sons from school.

As first reported by TMZ, the eldest Ball is removing his middle son, LiAngelo, from UCLA. Not only will he no longer play basketball for the school, the report states, he also won’t be attending the school.

“I’m going to make him way better for the draft that UCLA ever could have,” LaVar told ESPN in a follow-up story today.

LiAngelo, who was entering his freshman year, is one of the UCLA basketball players indefinitely suspended after shoplifting allegations were made last month on a school trip to China.

According to multiple reports, LiAngelo Ball — along with UCLA players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill — was arrested on Nov. 7 after being stopped by Chinese police and released on bail for allegedly stealing sunglasses at the Louis Vuitton boutique of their hotel in Hangzhou, China.

On Nov. 15, the three basketball players were brought back to the U.S.

“I’m not sitting back and waiting. He wasn’t punished this bad in China. We get back over here and the consequences were even stiffer than China. So basically they’re in jail here,” LaVar told ESPN.

This isn’t the first time the outspoken father removed a son of his from school. In October, LaVar announced that he was pulling his youngest son, LaMelo, from Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, Calif., to home-school him for the next two years.