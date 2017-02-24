This Company Will Teach You How to Make DIY Luxury Air Jordans

If owning a pair or two of Air Jordans isn’t enough to satisfy your sneaker craving, shoe manufacturing company LASCO (Los Angeles Shoe Company) may have just what you’re looking for.
The company announced in January a program called the Footwear Resource and Supply Club. The concept is simple: LASCO will use its years of experience to teach aspiring designers and shoemakers how to master their crafts.
“What we are doing with our Footwear Club is giving you an entire year to learn at your own pace, ask questions, access to our pattern library, last library, material library, and help locating and sourcing specialized machinery for your footwear,” LASCO said. “Like anything, you learn by doing and making mistakes.”
While LASCO’s Footwear Resource and Supply Club is still in its early stages, the company has unveiled an exciting new project inspired by the “Royal” Air Jordan 1.
Using the Air Jordan 1’s silhouette as its base, LASCO has re-created the iconic high-top basketball sneaker with meticulous attention to detail. The result is a luxurious design that could rival many of the shoes officially released by Jordan Brand.
But instead of simply selling its Air Jordan 1-inspired design as a finished product, LASCO wants you to complete the job. “We are offering people to learn how to make the shoe themselves with a kit. But unfortunately at this time, we won’t be selling the finished shoe,” LASCO said in an Instagram comment.
For more information on the Footwear Resource and Supply Club, visit lasco.us or @lasco_mfg on Instagram.
All about the fine details. Most will never notice how each panel was edge painted and polished before this shoe was pre-fit and stitched. It's these small things and the thought behind each piece of your work that will set you apart. We are almost ready with the new club and excited to share what we know with people eager to learn. Working 7 days a week and insanely long hours as we continue to add inventory of lasts, glues, coatings, specialty leathers & fabrics, sole kits, foams, patterns & techniques to help you save time and make the best shoe possible. If you sent us an email to Sales@lasco.us or contacted us via our website, you will get a reply and link when the club is ready. Thank you for your patience. #LASCO #MadeInUSA #Footwear #ShoeSupply #ShoeClub #Royals #Jordan1
Footwear Resource and Supply Club. (Please read entire post for details & contact information) New Year, New Help (for the little guys). We have received so many requests for internships, training and reference resources guides we decided to put together what a person would need to get started. Whether you are a fast learner or someone with learning disabilities, learning footwear making in 4-5 days is NOT realistic. To be honest, people don’t have the money or time to attend classes when you have real life responsibilities like paying rent and buying food. That’s why we are trying to make it affordable and realistic and charge only 10% of what these “schools or classes” charge. What we are doing with our Footwear Club is giving you an entire YEAR to learn at your own pace, ask questions, access to our pattern library, last library, material library, help locating and sourcing specialized machinery for your footwear. Like anything, you learn by doing and making mistakes. The real need for information comes when you get stuck and only then will you be ready to receive information to solve your problems Force feeding you information when you are not ready, is not how anyone would learn or retain. Thus, forming a Club and Community of passionate likeminded individuals would not only motivate, but also allow for organic collaborations to evolve within the Club. If you’re interested in please send us an email at SALES@LASCO.US and LASCO Club in Subject line so we can sort emails quickly.
