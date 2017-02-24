This Company Will Teach You How to Make DIY Luxury Air Jordans

Lasco's DIY sneaker kit inspired by the Air Jordan 1 "Royal." Instagram

If owning a pair or two of Air Jordans isn’t enough to satisfy your sneaker craving, shoe manufacturing company LASCO (Los Angeles Shoe Company) may have just what you’re looking for.

The company announced in January a program called the Footwear Resource and Supply Club. The concept is simple: LASCO will use its years of experience to teach aspiring designers and shoemakers how to master their crafts.

“What we are doing with our Footwear Club is giving you an entire year to learn at your own pace, ask questions, access to our pattern library, last library, material library, and help locating and sourcing specialized machinery for your footwear,” LASCO said. “Like anything, you learn by doing and making mistakes.”

While LASCO’s Footwear Resource and Supply Club is still in its early stages, the company has unveiled an exciting new project inspired by the “Royal” Air Jordan 1.

Using the Air Jordan 1’s silhouette as its base, LASCO has re-created the iconic high-top basketball sneaker with meticulous attention to detail. The result is a luxurious design that could rival many of the shoes officially released by Jordan Brand.

But instead of simply selling its Air Jordan 1-inspired design as a finished product, LASCO wants you to complete the job. “We are offering people to learn how to make the shoe themselves with a kit. But unfortunately at this time, we won’t be selling the finished shoe,” LASCO said in an Instagram comment.

For more information on the Footwear Resource and Supply Club, visit lasco.us or @lasco_mfg on Instagram.

Want more?

These Unreleased ‘Kobe Bryant’ Air Jordans Are Selling for $30,000

DJ Khaled Debuts the Next Just Don x Air Jordan Collaboration

Jordan Brand Is Bringing Back the Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal,’ Which Resells for More Than $1,000