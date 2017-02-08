A High School Basketball Star Scored 92 Points Wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 1

Chino Hills High School basketball star LaMelo Ball. AP Images.

NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a single game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962. LaMelo Ball came close to the legend’s mark on Tuesday — during a high school game.

The star of Chino Hills High School scored 92 points on the road in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., when his Huskies faced the Los Osos Grizzlies. What’s more impressive is his fourth-quarter performance: Ball dropped 41 of his 92 points in the game’s final quarter. Chino Hills topped Los Osos, 146-123.

And what was on Ball’s feet during his outstanding offensive performance? The signature shoe of one of the NBA’s best offensive players: James Harden.

The high school baller rocked a tonal gray pair of the star of the Houston Rockets’ first signature shoe, the Adidas Harden Vol. 1. The shoes are in stores now and retail for $140.

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $140; adidas.com

Ball, who will attend UCLA after graduation, appears to be a fan of the shoes and the brand with the three stripes. A look at his Instagram account shows him wearing different Harden Vol. 1 colorways as well as other Adidas performance styles, such as the J Wall Primeknit Boost 2.0 and the Crazylight Boost 2015. His off-court style displayed on Instagram includes looks from Jordan Brand and Nike, such as the Air Jordan 14 and the Nike Foamposite Pro.

Highlights from the game were shared on YouTube via ballislife.com.