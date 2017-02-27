If You Can’t Afford a Lamborghini, These Sneakers Are the Next Best Thing

The tongue detail Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2. Lamborghini

With prices in the six-figures, it goes without saying that not everyone can afford to drive a Lamborghini. But the good news is that you may be able to enjoy other products from the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, such as this running shoe collaboration with Japanese sneaker brand Mizuno.

The five-year partnership between Lamborghini and Mizuno began in 2015 and has produced a number of limited-edition sneakers, with the latest being this Wave Tenjin 2. At its heart, the Wave Tenjin 2 is a performance running shoe, and this version features inspiration from Lamborghini’s supercars, according to the brand.

The lateral section of the Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2. Lamborghini

The sneaker is cushioned with Mizuno’s Infinity Wave technology, which is upgraded with carbon fiber for increased durability. The heel is inspired by the rear window of an automobile, with a hexagonal reflective overlay that adds visibility in low-lighting settings for safety and also serves as a nod to the tail lights of a Lamborghini.

According to the product description, the shoe also features a snug fit that “wraps the foot like a driver stepping into a Lamborghini.”

The Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2 retails for $401 is available now in navy/gold (pictured), black/red and gray/silver colorways from lamborghinistore.com.

The heel of the Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2. Lamborghini

The medial section of the Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2. Lamborghini

A top-down look at the Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2. Lamborghini

The outsole of the Lamborghini x Mizuno Wave Tenjin 2. Lamborghini

Want more?

The Most Outrageous Sneakers for the Ultimate Sneaker Collection

This Company Will Teach You How to Make DIY Luxury Air Jordans

Why Instagram Is the Latest Threat to Luxury Fashion Brands