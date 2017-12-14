Kyrie Irving Wore Lobster Shoes During Last Night’s Celtics-Nuggets Game

Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics. AP Images

Kyrie Irving loves to surprise fans with his interesting shoe choices — particularly ones with subtle nods to his family and team.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics basketball player appeared on the court in a pair of Nike sneakers with tiny red lobsters all over them. The NBA star went on to score 33 points against the Denver Nuggets.

This pair, with an aquamarine base and tiny embroidered lobsters all over them, were a hit on social media after photos of Irving during the game came out.

ICYMI: Kyrie Irving was wearing lobster shoes tonight. (LOBSTER SHOES!!) pic.twitter.com/iG1MRDn38i — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 14, 2017

Some fans were wondering why the 25-year-old basketball player chose to wear the lobster-themed sneakers, with many suggesting that the red crustaceans were a nod to the team’s Boston base. Irving made statements with his shoes during many a game — in November, he wore sneakers with Irish shamrocks on them as a shout-out to his team.

Throughout his time in the NBA, Irving has also steadily emerged as a major sneaker fan — he collaborated with Nike for a signature line, including a special “Mom” version that honored the basketball player’s late mother with a rose embroidered on the side. Irving also frequently gives away game-worn jerseys and shoes to fans, recently some who came for a military appreciation night.

The red colorway of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom.” Sneaker Room

Last night, some fans wondered whether they would soon be able to get their hands on a pair of Irving’s lobster sneakers — but no official announcement has been made.

Either way, Irving’s choice of shoes certainly did not take away from his performance on the court. The Celtics came out on top with 124 points over the Nuggets’ 118.