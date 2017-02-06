Exclusive: Kyrie Irving Talks Off-Court Sneaker Style and Nike NBA All-Star Kicks

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers. AP Images.

Sneakerheads have filled their closets with NBA star Kyrie Irving’s signature Nike kicks. And recently, the baller gave Footwear News a glimpse at what sneakers fill his collection.

At a Foot Locker media tour of its soon-to-be-open Broadway location in New York City, the 24-year-old NBA champion discussed his favorite styles with FN.

“I’m really into Js [and] lifestyle skateboarding shoes as well,” he said. “I’m part of [skate] culture because of what it’s about: the freedom and freestyle of just going out there anytime, anywhere. So I wear skate shoes all the time.”

Multiple reports surfaced last week about Nike’s choice to not release All-Star colorways of its signature and team shoes for the NBA’s annual midseason showcase. Irving, a 2017 NBA All-Star Game starter, shed some light on the tour about what he’ll be wearing Feb. 19 for the big game in New Orleans— although he didn’t reveal much.

“A few of us, we have a surprise colorway that we’re all going to wear. It’s going to be pretty consistent in terms of colors,” Irving said. The baller did not specify, however, if Nike athletes or his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates selected to the play in the game would be wearing similar All-Star-themed styles.

Kyrie Irving in a player’s edition of the Nike Kyrie 3 AP Images.

The four-time All-Star guard also gave some very detailed insight on the design process for all of his signature shoes.

Irving explained, “It takes 13 months, which is a long process. You start with one blueprint of a shoe, and then they come with a physical mold of what it’s supposed to look like — yay or nay; sometimes nay, sometimes yay. Then you sit with the footwear team and go over what responsive technology is going into the shoe, colorways, what the distribution is going to look like, what marketing is going to look like — and then you start reliving that in another meeting.”

Eventually, he added, “you come out with a shoe that ultimately you feel like represents not only what the brand is for but what you represent, where you come from, where your journey has been established. But if you take the time into really paying attention to all the details, then it should come out great.”

The Nike Kyrie 3 is in stores now and retails for $120.

Nike Kyrie 3, $120; nike.com