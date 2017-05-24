Kyrie Irving Wore This Nike Kyrie 3 PE in the Game 4 NBA Playoff Win Over the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REX Shutterstock.

The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 10-point deficit and LeBron James’ early foul trouble on Tuesday night to beat the Boston Celtics, thanks largely to the play of superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving dropped 42 points on Boston on 15-of-22 shooting in the 112-99 win. However, what’s most impressive about the Nike-sponsored guard’s scoring output is that he scored 19 of his points in less than five minutes after hurting his ankle in the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving in a Nike Kyrie 3 player’s edition. REX Shutterstock.

The four-time NBA All-Star hit Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena court in a player’s edition of his latest signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 3. The predominantly white shoe with an icy translucent outsole featured the words “for the fearless only” written in all caps on the upper.

Although this iteration of the shoe isn’t available in stores, the Kyrie 3 in other colorways can be picked up from Nike’s retail partners and on the brand’s web store, nike.com. The shoe comes with a $119.99 price tag.

Nike Kyrie 3, $119.99; footlocker.com

With the Game 4 home win on Tuesday, the Cavaliers now have a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland can close out the series in Game 5 on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

