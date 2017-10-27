Watch NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Insane Spin Move in a Nike Kyrie 3 PE

Kyrie Irving is among the NBA’s best ball handlers, and on Thursday night, he put his skills on display.

During the Boston Celtics 96-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, the star guard made the jaws of basketball fans drop with the way he split two Milwaukee defenders.

In the second quarter, Irving broke through the tight defense of Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton of the Bucks by doing a spin move between them, finishing the play by draining a tough floater, extending Boston’s lead to 32-27.

Irving made the eye-catching play in a white and tonal green player’s edition of his third signature shoe with Nike, the Kyrie 3.

Nike Kyrie 3 PE Twitter: @br_kicks

For the game, Irving scored 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting. The All-Star guard also dished out 7 assists and grabbed 3 rebounds.

Irving and the Celtics will face the Miami Heat next on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET. Boston holds a 3-2 record this season, tied with four other teams in the Eastern Conference.

