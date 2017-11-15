Kyrie Irving Gives Away Game-Worn Shoes and Jersey for Military Appreciation Night

Kyrie Irving during Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

In what’s sure to be one of the sports world’s most heartwarming moments of the week, Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving took a moment to pay respect to service members after stealing the show on the court.

Following the Celtics’ 109-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Irving strolled over to courtside and greeted a group of soldiers who were in attendance for Brooklyn’s military appreciation night. Rather than simply say hello, Irving literally gifted them the sneakers off of his feet and the jersey straight from his back.

On military appreciation night in Brooklyn, @KyrieIrving wanted to thank some soldiers in attendance himself pic.twitter.com/s7Hk6D9Pog — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2017

“Thank you so much,” said one of the fans in a video of the moment.

Irving’s specific sneakers were noteworthy, too. He wore his Nike Kyrie 3 signature model in a limited-edition style, which is a collaboration with New Jersey-based retailer Sneaker Room.

INSIDE THE ROOM: @kyrieirving wearing our upcoming @nikebasketball collab on the court at tonight’s game. Stay tuned for more details! #SneakerRoom #LiveTheLifeStyle A post shared by Sneaker Room (@sneakerroom) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

During the road win, Irving led the Celtics in scoring with 25 points and five assists.

Although you might not be able to get a game-worn pair straight from the championship baller himself, readers can purchase his Kyrie 3 shoes now for $120 or customize their own NIKEiD version for $165.

According to Sneaker Room, more details on its collaboration will be announced soon.

