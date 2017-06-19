Kylie Jenner’s Tattoo Artist JonBoy Has a Shoe Collab on the Way

Celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy. Koio Collective

Permanently inking the likes of Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid has bolstered Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena’s name in the tattoo world. And now, through working with Koio Collective, the artist is looking to make his name known in the footwear space.

Arriving on June 28 via the brand’s online store is Koio Collective’s limited-edition collab with JonBoy, consisting of two new interpretations of the brand’s low-top Gavia model.

The collaboration boasts a tonal blue iteration of the shoe and a pink look, both executed with suede uppers. The blue colorway features gold metal grommets on a navy blue upper, paired with a lighter blue sole and laces. The pink shoe opts for a matching color sole and rose gold grommets.

JonBoy x Koio Collective collab on the brand’s Gavia model in blue. Koio Collective

The insole of the JonBoy x Koio Collective collab. Koio Collective

To personalize the collaboration, the insoles features the words “Koio” and “JonBoy” in gold in the tattoo artist’s handwriting, as well as JonBoy’s name written in morse code on the outside of the soles.

JonBoy x Koio Collective collab on the Gavia model in pink. Koio Collective

Footwear News profiled the luxury sneaker label in June 2016, and its co-founders Johannes Quodt and Chris Wichert explained how Koio’s shoes provide comfort while having the ability to transition from a corporate to a casual environment. The co-founders described compared the brand’s looks to offerings from Tom Ford and Chanel.

“You could go from a business meeting to a concert with friends to a gallery opening and be comfortable, be confident in all of those worlds seamlessly,” Quodt told FN. “It matches with different outfits, with different moods and styles and people.”

Want more?

Men’s Sneaker Brand Koio Collective Launches E-Commerce