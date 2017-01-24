Kylie Jenner Returns for Latest Puma Ads

Kylie Jenner is back in front of the camera for Puma.
The reality TV star on Monday shared the latest campaign images on her Instagram, captioning them “@puma girl.” Jenner wears the Fierce Strap Swan sneakers from Puma’s new Swan Pack Collection, developed in conjunction with the New York City Ballet.
Footwear News had the opportunity last week to test out the collection with dancers from the ballet. The slip-on sneakers worn by Jenner are designed to be both training- and lifestyle-ready.
The Swan Pack Collection arrives Feb. 1 in Puma stores, online and in worldwide retailers.
Meanwhile, there will be another drop from Puma on Feb. 2, when the brand will release the Ignite Limitless, worn by another famous label ambassador, The Weeknd.
Want more?
Did Kanye West’s Artist Big Sean Leave Adidas to Sign an Endorsement Deal With Puma?
Lena Dunham Spotted in Fenty x Puma Platforms