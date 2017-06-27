The Adidas Stan Smith Gets a Limited-Edition Plaid Makeover for Summer

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith burgundy/pink heel Adidas

Adidas is teaming up with European textile manufacturer Kvadrat for one of the most unique takes on the Stan Smith we’ve seen as of late.

This collab sees the sartorial staple get dressed in three unique plaid patterns. Styles include burgundy/pink, navy and gray/black, with each using different variations of Kvadrat’s Scandinavian-inspired design.

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith burgundy/pink detail Adidas

Further details include leather heel tabs, white rubber cupsoles and embroidered Three Stripes branding — a departure from the Stan Smith’s traditionally perforated emblem.

According to Adidas, the overarching theme for this three-sneaker collection is Copenhagen’s combination of “utilitarian design, Japanese aesthetic and modernist values.”

Each style pictured here will be released worldwide from select Adidas Originals doors in limited quantities on July 6, just in time for your summer outings.

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith navy Adidas

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith navy detail Adidas

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith gray/black heel Adidas

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith gray/black medial Adidas

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith burgundy/pink lateral Adidas

The Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith burgundy/pink will be released July 6. Adidas

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith navy lateral Adidas

The Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith navy will be released July 6. Adidas

Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith gray/black lateral Adidas

The Kvadrat x Adidas Stan Smith black will be released July 6. Adidas

