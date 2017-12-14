You Can Order This Limited-Edition Sneaker Straight From a Restaurant Menu

Koio x The Flower Shop collection. Courtesy of brand

High-end sneaker brand Koio’s ready to dig in with today’s release of a limited-edition collection in collaboration with New York Chinatown restaurant The Flower Shop. It’s the latest in a series of collaborations for the Koio, which just last week teamed up with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside for a limited-edition style with his signature touch.

For those who want to place an order for the sneaker, retailing for $298, they can do so straight from the restaurant’s menu where it’s featured as a second dessert choice. However, reservations need to be made soon since there are only 100 pairs available.

The unisex sneaker is done in black Italian calf leather with a black rubber sole and picks up a gold embroidered rose to match the restaurant’s logo. It’s branded Koio x The Flower Shop on the insole and integrates the eatery’s numeric address — 107 — from its location at 107 Eldridge St., embroidered in gold on the back of the shoe.

Koio x The Flower Shop limited-edition unisex style. Courtesy of brand

“We wanted to collaborate with The Flower Shop because the restaurant combines so many elements that feel very relevant to us,” said Johannes Quodt, co-founder and co-CEO of Koio. “The guys behind it have deep ties to the New York crowd and could easily have made the place an impossible-to-get-into, sceney restaurant. But, instead, the restaurant’s slated mission is to be low key and accessible. In that way, The Flower Shop is very similar to Koio, offering a high-end experience in a relaxed and accessible way. You can tell that The Flower Shop team has amazing taste that is reflected in every detail of the restaurant.”

