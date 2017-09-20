Koio Opens Luxurious Storefront in New York City

The new Koio storefront on the Upper East Side of New York. Peter Verry

Koio fans now have one more way to pick up the brand’s high-end footwear in New York.

The luxury sneaker brand celebrated the opening of its second storefront Tuesday night, located on the Upper East Side.

“What we wanted to create with this store is the Upper East Side version of our aesthetic,” Koio co-founder Johannes Quodt explained to Footwear News. “We picked materials that show up in Italy like sandstone and olive trees, created a minimalist interpretation of those materials and integrated them into our store aesthetic.”

A look inside the new Koio storefront in NYC. Peter Verry

The store, which sits on Madison Avenue, is more polished and upscale than Koio’s door on Lafayette Street, which boasts an element of roughness synonymous with downtown NYC.

Quodt explained that this store was opened to appease strong consumer demand in the area.

“A lot of customers order shoes to the Upper East Side. Online sales in the Upper East Side have always been really strong,” Quodt said. “We have a strong customer base here that really wants to see more of Koio.”

Another look inside the new Koio door. Peter Verry

Much of what is sold in the Lafayette Street location will be offered on Madison Avenue, but the footwear selection will change to match the needs of customers in this area. Quodt is confident that specific fall ’17 styles, including a range of shearling high-tops and other models that boast fur elements, will perform the best on the Upper East Side.

The store, located at 1086 Madison Avenue, will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Shearling high-tops from Koio. Peter Verry

A style adorned with fur from Koio. Peter Verry

