These Unreleased ‘Kobe Bryant’ Air Jordans Are Selling for $30,000

A set of unreleased Air Jordan player exclusives created for Kobe Bryant has found its way to the secondary market at an eyebrow-raising price.

The Air Jordan “Kobe Bryant” pack — which includes Los Angeles Lakers-inspired colorways of the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 8 — is available at sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods in a size 7.5. The price? A cool $30,000.

The retro Air Jordans in this two-sneaker pack were worn by Bryant during the 2002-03 NBA season; a period during which the retired baller was a sneaker free agent following his original endorsement deal with Adidas. In an attempt to sway Bryant to the Swoosh, Nike and Jordan Brand created these special colorways exclusively for the Black Mamba.

For more than a decade, the sneakers were all but forgotten, tucked away deep into Nike’s archives. But in 2016, Jordan Brand created a limited edition run of the pack to commemorate Bryant’s legendary career. The pairs were distributed to friends and family of the brand, and a retail release was rumored but failed to materialize.

Still unreleased to this day, the coveted “Kobe Bryant” Air Jordan pack could be yours for $30,000. Visit Stadium Goods to purchase.

