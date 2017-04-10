NBA Star Klay Thompson Now Has His Own Anta Training Shoe

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. AP Images.

NBA sharpshooter Klay Thompson is known for lighting opponents up on the basketball court. But Anta is expanding his signature shoe franchise beyond looks built for performance on the hardwood.

The Anta KT Light, the first signature training shoe for Thompson, is available now via antaamerica.com. For its initial release, the shoe is available in a pair of colorways: red with a white midsole and black branding, and black with a white midsole and black branding.

The sneakers retail for $85.

Anta KT Light (Red), $85; antaamerica.com

Thompson’s first training sneaker style boasts both lifestyle appeal and performance attributes that are built to withstand his tough off the court workouts. The model, according to Anta, was designed “for the tireless efforts off the court that ultimately pay off on the court.”

When the baller laces up for the Golden State Warriors, he wears the Anta KT2, which retails for $120 and is available in several colorways via the brand’s website. Thompson’s signature basketball shoes are also sold at Shoe Palace locations and through its website, shoepalace.com.

Thompson and the Warriors have two games left to play in the regular season: a matchup tonight against the Utah Jazz, and a Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both games will be played on the team’s Oracle Arena home court in Oakland, Calif.

Anta KT Light (Black), $85; antaamerica.com