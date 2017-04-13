Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Is Bringing Back One of His Most Popular Asics Styles

The Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 "Volcano." Instagram: @ronniefieg

Just weeks after unveiling his Asics Gel-Diablo collaboration, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has revealed another upcoming drop that’s sure to send sneakerheads into a frenzy.

Fieg’s popular “Volcano” concept — first seen on 2013’s Asics Gel-Lyte 5 release — is set to make a comeback on a new silhouette. This time around, the crimson-based colorway appears on the Asics Gel-Lyte 3, which debuted in 1990.

The Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Volcano” from 2013. Kith

The exact release details surrounding the upcoming Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 remain a mystery, but here’s what we know so far. This collab is made in Japan — a distinction reserved for Fieg’s most premium drops — and is connected to the designer’s upcoming Gel-Diablo release.

On Wednesday, Kith held a surprise release for the Gel-Diablo “Volcano 2.0.” 500 of 1,000 pairs were sold, with the remaining 500 set to be released at a later date.

Based on Fieg’s previous releases, it’s likely that both the Gel-Lyte 3 and Gel-Diablo “Volcano 2.0” will be released together in a capsule collection.

According to sneaker marketplace StockX, 2013’s Gel-Lyte 5 currently resells for an average price of around $500.

The Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Diablo “Volcano 2.0” Twitter: @ronniefieg

There are only 1,000 pairs made of the Gel Diablo Volcano 2.0's. 500 pairs were sold today and the other 500 will release soon. — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) April 12, 2017

RF x Asics Gel Lyte III Volcano 2.0 made in Japan. Soon come. pic.twitter.com/XkG0xNQZtL — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) April 12, 2017

