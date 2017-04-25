Is Kith Opening a New NYC Location Soon?

Kith and Nike's pop-up shop designed by Snarkitecture for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Courtesy of Kith

2016 Retailer of the Year Kith could soon be expanding its reach across New York City.

According to Bowery Boogie, the retailer’s pop-up shop with Nike is rumored to take over the 337-339 Lafayette St. space which was formerly Peace Pentagon.

The rumored space is just a block away from Kith’s current 644 Broadway door, which is currently home to its Nike pop-up. Kith’s 2,400 square-foot Nike pop-up opened in August to coincide with the 2016 Rio Olympics and boasts a buildout designed by Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen’s Snarkitecture.

Bowery Boogie cites NYC Department of Buildings permits, reportedly issued in December, which indicate that the 337-339 Lafayette St. location will convert to commercial use.

According to the report, talks of Kith’s occupancy come from “several different workers” at the site. It’s expected to open the new door within 8 months.

Kith was founded by designer Ronnie Fieg in 2011 and currently has locations in New York City, Brooklyn and Miami, along with a dedicated space at Bergdorf Goodman’s 5th Ave. flagship space.

FN has reached out to Kith for a comment on this developing story.

