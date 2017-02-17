Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Releases His Rarest Sneaker Collaboration to Date

By / 35 mins ago
Ronnie Fieg x World of Niche
The Ronnie Fieg x World of Niche Bullet "Bloodshot" celebrates World of Niche's one-year anniversary.
Ronnie Fieg

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is known for releasing hard-to-get sneaker collaborations, but the designer’s latest project gives new meaning to limited-edition.

For this project, Fieg worked with World of Niche, a sneaker brand known for selling its shoes on an appointment-only basis. The collaboration, which uses the World of Niche Bullet silhouette, celebrates the brand’s one-year anniversary and the launch of its third collection.

Related
These Classic Air Jordans Were Dipped in Gold for NBA All-Star Weekend

The Ronnie Fieg x World of Niche Bullet “Bloodshot” was handcrafted in Portugal with a tumbled and washed nubuck material, which Fieg says was chosen for its unique grain texture. It’s lined with a neoprene bootie and pigskin leather and features rose gold aglets.

“The inspiration behind the ‘Bloodshot’ is really about working hard in New York City and sleepless nights, and just seeing the city through bloodshot eyes,” Fieg said. “This is a very unique runner because it’s where luxury meets comfort.”

Priced at $300, this collaboration won’t be easy to come by. It released today exclusively at World of Niche’s 66 Bleecker St. location in NYC and is limited to only 50 pairs.

Want more?

7 Lesser-Known Sneaker Brands to Consider This Holiday Season

Ronnie Fieg Officially Unveils His Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Collaboration

Ronnie Fieg’s Kith Aspen Collection Includes Cozy Adidas and Timberland Styles

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s