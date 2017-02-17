Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Releases His Rarest Sneaker Collaboration to Date

The Ronnie Fieg x World of Niche Bullet "Bloodshot" celebrates World of Niche's one-year anniversary. Ronnie Fieg

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is known for releasing hard-to-get sneaker collaborations, but the designer’s latest project gives new meaning to limited-edition.

For this project, Fieg worked with World of Niche, a sneaker brand known for selling its shoes on an appointment-only basis. The collaboration, which uses the World of Niche Bullet silhouette, celebrates the brand’s one-year anniversary and the launch of its third collection.

The Ronnie Fieg x World of Niche Bullet “Bloodshot” was handcrafted in Portugal with a tumbled and washed nubuck material, which Fieg says was chosen for its unique grain texture. It’s lined with a neoprene bootie and pigskin leather and features rose gold aglets.

“The inspiration behind the ‘Bloodshot’ is really about working hard in New York City and sleepless nights, and just seeing the city through bloodshot eyes,” Fieg said. “This is a very unique runner because it’s where luxury meets comfort.”

Priced at $300, this collaboration won’t be easy to come by. It released today exclusively at World of Niche’s 66 Bleecker St. location in NYC and is limited to only 50 pairs.

I collaborated with @worldofniche on the Bullet silhouette to celebrate their 1-year anniversary and release of their 3rd collection. I also did an in-depth unboxing video to explain this model's details, inspiration, and more. Link in bio. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:34am PST

