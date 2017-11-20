Kith Opens First Kids Store

Kith's fall/winter 2017 line. Kith

Kith is making a bigger bet on kids.

On Friday the trendy New York-based streetwear retailer bowed its first kids store in its hometown.

Kith and its retail partner Snarkitecture transformed the retailer’s former women’s store on 64 Bleecker St. into a kids shop that exclusively stocks Kith’s Kidset apparel line as well as children’s footwear.

The new shop on Friday debuted the Kidset fall/winter 2017 collection, comprised of various Kith staple silhouettes transformed to suit children. These include the Classic Logo Williams hoodie and Logo tee in 10 colors as well as four color variations of the Williams and Bleecker sweatpants. The Harrison plaid pullover comes in three colorways. Also available: the mixed plaid Ginza shirt. For outerwear, the Kidset Astor bomber has been updated to include a hood for colder weather. An assortment of caps and beanies round out the collection. Prices range from $35 for a beanie to $120 for a bomber jacket.

The fall/winter 2017 line is also available online at Kith.com.

Prior to its latest retail launch, Kith had five stores in New York and one in Miami.

