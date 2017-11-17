The Next Kith x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Is Coming Out Very Soon

Ronnie Fieg’s second Adidas Ultra Boost Mid style is almost here, and this time around, the Kith founder and winner of FN’s first Collaborator of the Year honor has teamed up with Japanese brand Nonnative for a deceptively detailed take on the mid-top runner.
Switching gears from the colorful Ultra Boost Mid released in December to celebrate Kith’s short-term Aspen location, this new style opts for a much more subtle palette to deliver a new spin on the fan-favorite “Triple Black” colorway.
While the Kith x Nonnative design has all of the hallmarks of a “Triple Black” Adidas Ultra Boost — including the rarely-seen black Boost midsole — there are a handful of details that set it apart from your everyday style.
The most apparent feature of the update design is its patchwork-esque reflective details, which combine various dotted and striped patterns for a look that’s eye-catching to say the least. More than just a color accent, the patterns are actually knitted into the shoe’s Primeknit construction, resulting in varying gauges and perforation sizes throughout the upper.
Despite a handful of teaser images, Fieg has yet to reveal release details for the collaborative sneakers. However, according to many sources, the shoes are set for a Black Friday drop on Nov. 24 exclusively from Kith and Nonnative for $220. Check back soon for confirmed availability information.
