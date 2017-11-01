These First-of-Their-Kind Adidas Ultra Boosts Are Coming Out on Black Friday

Kith x Nonnative x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid All Terrain Twitter: @theyeezymafia

After debuting the Adidas Ultra Boost Mid in December, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg will reportedly return to the silhouette for a new joint collaboration release in November.

According to Yeezy Mafia, Kith will team up with Japanese brand Nonnative for a limited-edition Ultra Boost Mid All Terrain scheduled to launch on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Based on the images available so far, the sneaker will introduce a number of new details, including the first combination of a standard Ultra Boost Mid upper with outsole of the All Terrain version.

The shoe’s knitted upper also employs a patchwork reflective pattern that blends polka dots and stripes for a unique look. The stealthy style is finished off with a black Boost midsole.

The Ultra Boost Mid All Terrain will reportedly retail for $220, which is the same price as Kith’s previous take on the sneaker. The collaboration is also expected to include a Kith x Nonnative x Adidas Twinstrike ADV, although images of that model are not yet available.

UltraBOOST MID ATR KITH x nonnative

Releasing for Black Friday (24th November) on KITH & nonnative (Twinstrike ADV too)

$220 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/ROHwsvpHcB — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) October 31, 2017

Want more?

The 5 Best Sock Sneakers You Can Still Wear This Winter

Adidas Pays Homage to David Beckham With Limited-Edition Collection Releasing This Week

Pharrell’s Adidas HU NMD Sneaker Collaboration With Chanel: All the Details