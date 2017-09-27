Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Kith x Nike ‘Take Flight’ Collection Release

After social media posts teasing Ronnie Fieg’s creations with Nike, and the designer showcasing the line at the Kith Sport presentation during New York Fashion Week, release info for the coveted looks has finally surfaced.
Fieg’s collaborative effort with the Swoosh, known as the “Take Flight” collection, will arrive in two deliveries. The collection is divided by product stories derived from NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s early on-court footwear. The first will arrive before month’s end, and the second will hit stores in early October.
These kicks, as well as accompanying apparel, arrive on Friday. The shoes come with a $190 price tag.
Each Pippen 1 colorway will sell for $205.
All items from the collection will be sold exclusively in Kith doors and via kith.com.
To further showcase the line, Kith recruited Nike-sponsored BMX star Nigel Sylvester to ride his bike through the streets head-to-toe in “Take Flight.”
Want more?
Ronnie Fieg Brings Out LeBron James and Scottie Pippen in Epic Kith Sport NYFW Experience
LeBron James & More Celebs Hold Court at Kith Sports’ NYFW Show
Watch Ronnie Fieg Unbox His First-Ever Kith x Nike Sneaker Collab