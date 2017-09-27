Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Kith x Nike ‘Take Flight’ Collection Release

BMX star Nigel Sylvester in the Kith x Nike maestro 2 High. Kith

After social media posts teasing Ronnie Fieg’s creations with Nike, and the designer showcasing the line at the Kith Sport presentation during New York Fashion Week, release info for the coveted looks has finally surfaced.

Fieg’s collaborative effort with the Swoosh, known as the “Take Flight” collection, will arrive in two deliveries. The collection is divided by product stories derived from NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s early on-court footwear. The first will arrive before month’s end, and the second will hit stores in early October.

Kith x Nike Air Maestro 2 Instagram: @ronniefieg

For the first release, the product story is centered around the Nike Maestro 2 High (Pippen’s shoe before he received his first signature model), which was reimagined by Fieg. Much of the sneaker is the same as the original, but for this release, Fieg did make alterations such as a higher upper, an added inner sock with straps and a medial-side tech zipper. It will come in a pair of colorways, purple (an homage to Pippen’s time at the University of Central Arkansas) and red (a nod to Pippen’s most valuable player performance).

These kicks, as well as accompanying apparel, arrive on Friday. The shoes come with a $190 price tag.

Nigel Sylvester in the Kith x Nike Pippen 1 “Chimera.” Kith

Following the initial release is another drop on Oct. 9, highlighted by two colorways of the Nike Pippen 1. The first colorway, dubbed “Chimera,” boasts a multianimal print made with pony hair, which, according to Kith, “represents the idea that Pippen could play any position on the floor and was thus multiple animals in one, similar to the mythological Chimera.” The second colorway, “Black Pony,” is an all-black look, also featuring pony hair on its upper.

Each Pippen 1 colorway will sell for $205.

All items from the collection will be sold exclusively in Kith doors and via kith.com.

To further showcase the line, Kith recruited Nike-sponsored BMX star Nigel Sylvester to ride his bike through the streets head-to-toe in “Take Flight.”

