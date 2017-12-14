Here’s a First Look at the Kith x Nike LeBron 15 Sneakers Releasing This Month

Three sneakers featured in the Kith x Nike LeBron 15 collection. Kith

After teasing his collaboration with Nike and LeBron James on social media throughout the week, Kith founder and FN Collaborator of the Year Ronnie Fieg is revealing more details about the upcoming collection.

While the full details have yet to be announced, Fieg documented the collar’s behind the scenes process through a special website dedicated to the “Long Live the King” range.

The chronological clips trace both Fieg and James’ childhood paths to their current careers, resulting in the meeting of the minds behind the Kith maven and 3-time NBA champion. On the footwear side, the images also give a detailed glimpse at the design and sample stages of Kith’s Nike LeBron 15.

The Fieg-James partnership led to multiple versions of the LeBron 15, each with updated lacing systems through the addition of straps and zippers. According to social media posts from Fieg, the colorways take on a number of inspirations including the cracked concrete courts where James honed his game along on a black and white style along with rose gold, stained glass and more.

Kith x LeBron styles were first spotted at September’s Kith Sport show during New York Fashion Week. Then, in a November interview with The New York Times, Fieg confirmed the collaboration for the first time, adding that he expects the sneakers to sell “extremely well.”

See the complete Kith x LeBron 15 retrospective at kith.com here. The sneakers are expected to be released this month.

