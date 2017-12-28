How and When You Can Buy the Kith x Nike LeBron 15 Long ‘Live the King’ Sneakers

The Kith x Nike LeBron 15 "Long Live the King" collection. Kith

The much-anticipated “Long Live the King” collection from Kith and Nike arrives this weekend.

The LeBron James-inspired line drops at all Kith doors and via Kith.com on Dec. 30 — which happens to be James’ birthday. It boasts three Nike LeBron 15 silhouettes reimagined by famed designer Ronnie Fieg. The online release will take place at midnight EST.

The collection is exclusive to Kith.

The “Long Live the King” lineup boasts two lifestyle colorways and one performance look.

According to Kith, the lifestyle iteration of the shoe features a revamped upper using a “more refined textured Flyknit” instead of the Battleknit that’s seen on the performance model. The look employs hexagonal knitting on the forefoot, paired with a socklike collar for flexibility, and the medial side of the shoe features a curved zipper for accessibility. The lifestyle sneaker also boasts a branded strap system to replace the lacing system, and it comes in full- and half-length options.

The Lifestyle 15 is available in the “Stained Glass” and “Concrete” colorways, which will retail for $230.

Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “Concrete.” Kith

Kith x Nike LeBron 15 “Stained Glass.” Kith

Fieg and Kith opted for a luxury take for the performance iteration of the shoe, executed in a “Rose Gold” colorway. The shoe’s Battleknit upper features the hue and also boasts a rose gold Riri zipper up the center from toe to collar. Under the zipper is asymmetric branding, with “Long Live the King” on the right and “Kith x Nike LeBron XV” on the left. The look is completed with matted Zoom Air bags and metallic rose gold Swoosh heel logos.

The “Rose Gold” performance model will retail for $200.