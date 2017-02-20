Kith Is Releasing Two Adidas NMD Collaborations Next Month

The two colorways featured in the Kith x Naked x Adidas NMD CS2 collaboration. Instagram

The Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange continues next month with a collaboration between Kith and women’s sneaker boutique Naked.

For the first time, Kith will work on the popular Adidas NMD franchise in the form of the NMD CS2 silhouette. Joining forces with Naked, the two retailers have readied a duo of NMD CS2 colorways in unisex sizing.

The Kith x Naked x Adidas NMD CS2 features beige and pink-based colorways, resulting in what Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is calling the “Transatlantic Project.”

The Adidas NMD CS2 is the next generation of the NMD City Sock, which features a stretchy Primeknit upper that’s finished off with a sock-like ankle collar. It’s cushioned with Adidas’ full-length Boost cushioning and repositions the NMD’s signature EVA plug at the sneaker’s medial side for a refined look.

Naked is a Denmark-based sneaker store that operates under the tag line “supplying girls with sneakers.” It was founded in 2004 and includes two locations in Copenhagen.

This collaboration is set to release March 4 exclusively from Kith and Naked, with a wider release following shortly after.

