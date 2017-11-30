Kith and Moncler Are Releasing Shearling-Lined Sneakers for the Holiday Season

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 in blue. Kith

FN 2017 Collaborator of the Year and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has a few more surprises up his sleeve before the end of the year, the first of which is a three-way collaboration with luxury outerwear brand Moncler and Japanese sneaker label Asics.

The three-style range is part of Kith’s first-ever Moncler collection, which comprises 36 styles ranging from down jackets and fleece sweatshirts to boots and bags. But for sneaker fans, the highlight is undoubtedly the Asics Gel Lyte 3, which uses colors and cues from Moncler’s heritage combined with Fieg’s knack for intricate details and quality craftsmanship.

The Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 will be offered in navy, red and off-white colorways, a nod to both Kith’s home country of the United States and Moncler’s French roots. Each shoe boasts premium tonal suede uppers with mismatched color accents at the toe.

Three-tone laces with gold tips compliment the look, while Moncler’s logo appears on the Gel Lyte 3’s signature split tongue. Other modifications include the addition of a warm shearling liner and a heel tab that allows the shoes to be easily put on and removed.

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 in red. Kith

The sneaker selections are part of the second Kith x Moncler delivery, which the brand says leans more toward leisure apparel as opposed to the first drop’s winter-ready outerwear focus.

A price point for this collection has not yet been announced, but all three sneakers will drop as part of Kith x Moncler Delivery 2 on Dec. 9 from Kith’s in-store locations, kith.com, select Moncler flagship stores and resort destinations and moncler.com.

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 in white. Kith

Want more?

The Next Kith x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Is Coming Out Very Soon