Kith and Moncler’s Cozy Sneaker Collab Comes Out This Weekend

One of the season’s coziest sneaker collaborations is set to hit stores this weekend courtesy of Kith’s release with Moncler and Asics.
The Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 collection includes three styles in beige, navy and red-based looks, which is the same USA- and France-inspired color palette used on the collection’s apparel, a nod to Kith and Moncler’s home countries.
Far from an ordinary Asics Gel Lyte 3 release, each colorway in this collection has been given premium pigskin suede makeovers complete with perforated panels and lined with sherpa fleece that even extends to the shoe’s insole.
Additional details include a rubberized Kith x Moncler logo on the Gel Lyte 3’s signature split tongue, Asics Gel cushioning, translucent outsoles and a variety of lace options.
Kith founder Ronnie Fieg took home FN’s 2017 Collaborator of the Year honor in November.
Each colorway in this collection retails for $225 and will be released alongside a collection of leisure-inspired Kith x Moncler apparel on Saturday at all Kith store locations and online at 11 a.m. ET from the brand’s e-commerce site, kith.com.
