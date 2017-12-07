Kith and Moncler’s Cozy Sneaker Collab Comes Out This Weekend

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 navy insole detail. Kith

One of the season’s coziest sneaker collaborations is set to hit stores this weekend courtesy of Kith’s release with Moncler and Asics.

The Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 collection includes three styles in beige, navy and red-based looks, which is the same USA- and France-inspired color palette used on the collection’s apparel, a nod to Kith and Moncler’s home countries.

Far from an ordinary Asics Gel Lyte 3 release, each colorway in this collection has been given premium pigskin suede makeovers complete with perforated panels and lined with sherpa fleece that even extends to the shoe’s insole.

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 Kith

Additional details include a rubberized Kith x Moncler logo on the Gel Lyte 3’s signature split tongue, Asics Gel cushioning, translucent outsoles and a variety of lace options.

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg took home FN’s 2017 Collaborator of the Year honor in November.

Each colorway in this collection retails for $225 and will be released alongside a collection of leisure-inspired Kith x Moncler apparel on Saturday at all Kith store locations and online at 11 a.m. ET from the brand’s e-commerce site, kith.com.

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 tongue detail. Kith

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 navy top. Kith

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 beige. Kith

Kith x Moncler x Asics Gel Lyte 3 red. Kith

