Puma Enlists Kith to Introduce a New Sneaker to the Marketplace

The Puma Tsugi Shinsei, which is making its debut at Kith. Kith/Tyler Mansour.

Puma is the latest brand to team up with Kith to introduce a new style to the market.

The New York-based boutique retail standout announced today that it is working with the athletic label to bring the Tsugi Shinsei to consumers. The Puma Tsugi Shinsei is a performance-inspired lifestyle silhouette that according to Kith, takes sensibilities and functionalities from classic Japanese design and ushers them into a contemporary space. The look boasts the brand’s Ignite midsole cushioning, a lightweight knit sock upper with a shield vamp that sits atop a rippled midsole.

To introduce the Tsugi (which translates to “next” in Japanese) to retail, Kith will have three pairs of the new model for sale. The looks include a black iteration, a triple white colorway, and a limited “Kithstrike” edition. The Tsugi Kithstrike, executed with an olive upper and an orange midsole reminiscent of vintage aviator jackets, will be limited to 150 pairs and come with custom packaging.

The three initial Puma Tsugi Shinsei colorways at Kith. Kith/Tyler Mansour.

Kith, via its Kith Treats banner, is also creating 50 Kith Treats cereal boxes with Puma for the special release.

The boxes will be sold at Kith Treats in Brooklyn with a Japanese-inspired cereal tomorrow, which comes with a ticket that ensures consumers’ ability to buy the Kithstrike colorway on Friday at either the Soho or Brooklyn storefront. Kith will also have a limited online release of the shoe on Friday.

The Puma Tsugi Shinsei arrives on Friday at Kith’s Soho and Brooklyn doors, and via kith.com. The Kithstrike will retail for $120, and the other colorways will come with a $110 price tag.

The Kithstrike Puma Tsugi Shinsei colorway. Kith/Tyler Mansour.

The triple white Puma Tsugi Shinsei iteration. Kith/Tyler Mansour.