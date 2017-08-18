Kith Is Now Selling This Brand’s Trendy Sock-Sandals

A closeup of the Brandblack Tabi in olive. Brandblack

If you’re getting famed designer Ronnie Fieg’s stamp of approval on a new look, it has the potential to take off. And now on the shelves in his Kith stores is burgeoning label Brandblack’s new sock-sandal hybrid.

The Brandblack Tabi is available in Kith doors now in men’s sizing and retails for $140. It can also be purchased via kith.com. Kith launched the olive colorway on Aug. 8, and is now also selling the black iteration.

Brandblack Tabi (Black), $140; kith.com

Later today, the Tabi in all the colorways Brandblack has to offer — five in total — will also be available via brandblack.com.

The Tabi is a hybrid between a sock and a sandal, and is executed with a one-piece tubular knit upper, nylon canvas straps, neoprene harnesses and is completed with a Vibram rubber outsole unit. The Brandblack Tabi, according to the label, is one of three styles that it has done with outsole manufacturer Vibram.

Brandblack Tabi (Olive), $140; kith.com

And if you’re a fan of the Tabi, Brandblack confirmed that another iteration of the shoe, a collaboration with men’s designer Willy Chavarria, will arrive before month’s end.

More colorways of the Brandblack Tabi. Brandblack

The Vibram outsole on the Brandblack Tabi. Brandblack

