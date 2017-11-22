Kith Launches a New App — Which Is How You Can Secure a New Adidas Collab

KITH Brooklyn Flagship Opening Kith Brooklyn Flagship Store Opening, New York, America McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Right in time for Black Friday, Kith has launched a shopping app that allows customers to customize their feed, enter raffles for exclusive kicks and pay with the touch of a button.

Kith x nonnative Adidas Consortium Twinstrike Courtesy of Kith

The mobile shopping experience allows users to hide certain products and filter Kith’s inventory based on brand, size and price. The app also features mobile entry for online raffles and the integration of Apple Pay that makes checking out easy.

The first raffle users can participate in features an exclusive Black Friday release of the Kith x Nonnative x Adidas Consortium Twinstrike. The shoe features a premium nubuck upper and is executed in a tonal cream colorway.

The upper features a one-piece sock design with a skeleton grid overlay to secure the laces. A complementary transparent gum sole finishes off the shoe.

Other details include co-branded tongue tabs, custom printed insoles and Japanese writing that translates into “three stripes.”

The Kith x Nonnative x Adidas Consortium Twinstrike will retail for $220.

Kith x nonnative x Adidas Consortium Twinstrike Courtesy of Kith

Kith x nonnative x Adidas Consortium Twinstrike Courtesy of Kith

Kith x nonnative x Adidas Consortium Twinstrike Courtesy of Kith

The app also allows users to enter a special giveaway to receive four iterations of the Kith x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost Mid. The four pairs of sneakers include two family and friends versions that will never be released to the public. The single winner will receive each pair of sneakers in their size.

Enter to win four iterations of the Kith x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost Mid on the Kith App Courtesy of Kith

The new Kith App is available for iPhone in the Apple App Store and for Android in the Google Play Store.