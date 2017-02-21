Kim Kardashian Shows Off Hundreds of ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

Kanye West (left) and Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles. Pap Nation / Splash News

Adidas announced Sunday the release details for Kanye West’s “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, confirming that the sneakers will have far less availability than previous launches. Despite the limited numbers, West’s wife Kim Kardashian was able to get hundreds of pairs ahead of the Saturday release.

Yesterday, the Snapchat maven shared a look at the early sneaker arrivals, which total well over a hundred pairs. “New Zebras just came in,” Kardashian said of the massive stash.

Kardashian didn’t specify who the pairs in the Snapchat story belong to, but previous sneaker shipments such as this have been gifted to family and friends.

In January, Khloe Kardashian shared a look at unreleased Yeezy Boosts and Adidas Calabasas apparel on Snapchat, including the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Runner sneakers featured in Feb. 15’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show.

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 retails for $220 and releases Saturday exclusively on adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and Yeezy Supply.

Kim Kardashian showed off her “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on Snapchat. Snapchat

Kim Kardashian’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 stash. Snapchat

