Kim Kardashian West Gave Away Free Yeezys Like the Oprah of Twitter

Kim Kardashian West in New York on Feb. 16. Splash

You get a pair of Yeezys, you get a pair of Yeezys and you get a pair of Yeezys.

Kim Kardashian West channeled her inner Oprah Winfrey and performed an act of generosity on Saturday after giving away free Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Zebra” sneakers to her Twitter fans.

What size are you? I will send you a pair ❤️💋 https://t.co/M3qiMKEgec — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2017

And there were no strings attached. The E! reality star gave the new kicks away gratis to followers who simply asked for a pair. “Saint Kim bless me with a pair of Yeezys, since the release of the turtle doves I’ve fallen in love but I’m just a broke 17 yr old :(,” a fan tweeted the social media queen. Her response: “I got you.”

What size are you? I will send you some ❤️😘💋 https://t.co/KBRRk8A32X — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2017

The torrent of requests were similar. “I’ve been dreaming about Yeezy’s since the day they came out. But I never have any luck or $$$,” another follower echoed. “What size are you? I will send you some,” she replied.

The “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 retails for $220 and dropped Saturday in limited supply at retailers and online.

I got you ❤️ https://t.co/oZGoueXAit — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2017

Of course, as the wife of Yeezy designer Kanye West, Kim has access to the brand’s inventory at her disposal and has teased forthcoming releases on her Snapchat account.

Kim Kardashian’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 stash. Snapchat

Kim Kardashian showed off her “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on Snapchat. Snapchat