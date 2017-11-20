Kim Kardashian Shares New and Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes on Snapchat

While many sneakerheads spent Saturday behind a computer screen in attempt to procure Kanye West’s “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezys, Kim Kardashian West spent the weekend giving fans a glimpse at the full holiday lineup from the collection.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases for this season include the “Semi Frozen Yellow” look, the “Gray/Bold Orange” (aka “Beluga 2.0”) colorway scheduled to release Saturday, and the “Blue Tint” makeup set for Dec. 16.

Kardashian’s Snapchat shares include a look at an infant-sized pair of the “Blue Tint” style, which could be an indication that it will be released in similar fashion to the “Black/Red” and “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles releasing this holiday season. Snapchat: Kim Kardashian

Keeping with the trend of West’s previous Yeezy releases, the neon “Semi Frozen Yellow” variation sold out quickly from all retailers. Readers who missed out and are still hoping to pick this look up can find it now on the aftermarket with prices starting around $850.

The “Beluga 2.0” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will release Saturday for $220 from adidas.com/yeezy and select Adidas Originals retailers globally. This colorway will reportedly have much wider availability than the “Semi Frozen Yellow” look, which is said to be the rarest style of the sneaker to release yet.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint.” Snapchat: Kim Kardashian

Want more?

How to Get Kanye West’s Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Track Pants

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes

The 9 Best Shoes to Buy Instead of the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700