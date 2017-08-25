Kim Kardashian Shares New Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Shoes on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian Broadimage/Rex Shutterstock

Just days after Kanye West was spotted in an unreleased Adidas Yeezy Powerphase style, his wife Kim Kardashian West is giving sneaker fans a closer look at the next wave of Calabasas kicks.

Kardashian West took to Snapchat yesterday to show off not one but two new Yeezy Powerphase looks in black and gray.

Based on these new angles, we’re now able to confirm that the new makeups include the same gold foil “Calabasas” branding seen on West’s previous releases.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas styles in black and gray shared by Kim Kardashian on Snapchat. Snapchat

The Adidas Yeezy Powerphase was first released in March in its debut “Chalk White” colorway exclusively on West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site at a retail price of $120. The debut launch was followed by a second, wider release on June 4 from select Adidas Originals retailers.

There is currently no confirmed release date for the new Yeezy Powerphase styles. Other recent sneaker output from West includes his new Yeezy Wave Runner 700 design, which ships to buyers in November, and the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 rumored for a December drop.

