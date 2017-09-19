Kim Kardashian Says Adidas Yeezy Boost Shoes Are Restocking Today

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Infant "Black/Red" The Kids Supply

Fans of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West will soon have another chance to lace up their kids in the rapper-designer’s popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.

After debuting in infant sizes in February, the “Core Black/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was followed by pint-sized pairs of the “Cream White” makeup in April. Much like their adult-size counterparts, the infant iterations also sold out quickly at a retail price of $140.

But if the kids Yeezys continue to elude you, you’ll have one more chance to pick up a pair today. Both the “Core Black/Red” and “Cream White” variations will be restocked via the West’s The Kids Supply e-commerce site.

According to Kardashian West, a decision was made to pull Yeezy Boost 350 inventory from another drop in order to meet the demand.

The kids kicks drop today at 3 p.m. ET via thekidssupply.com, where readers can also shop a range of California-inspired kids apparel.

Want more?

Here’s a Rare Look at $17,000 Yeezys That Won’t Release to the Public

Off-White x Nike Designer Virgil Abloh Wears Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

The Best Look Yet at Kanye West’s Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 in All-White